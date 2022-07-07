Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity (NYSEARCA:UGCE) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity (NYSEARCA:UGCE – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98. 13,519 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 5,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity (NYSEARCA:UGCE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,259,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,688,000. Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity accounts for approximately 1.4% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 91.25% of Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

