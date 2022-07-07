Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Market Cap Achieves $4.57 Million

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $43,011.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00124290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00611953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033567 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

