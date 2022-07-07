Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.71

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.71 and traded as low as $13.24. Unifi shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 84,134 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unifi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $258.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Unifi news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $72,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,773.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $667,487.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

