Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

UL opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $60.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

