United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 1,105 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 2.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,518 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.57. 42,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,390. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

