United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 498 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,832,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $155,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,753 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $154,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $3.32 on Thursday, hitting $55.03. 130,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,011,654. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.55. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Coinbase Global Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.