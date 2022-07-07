United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys Shares of 17,321 Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 911.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 424,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 382,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,258. The company has a market cap of $207.58 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.47. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Copper and Gold Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

