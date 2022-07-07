United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock valued at $328,740,043. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.87. 25,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $332.74. The company has a market cap of $312.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.79.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

