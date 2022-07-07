United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.19. 100,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.52. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

