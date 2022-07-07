United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,065 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 729,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $86,323,000 after buying an additional 80,734 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 89,613 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $108.79. The company had a trading volume of 52,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.88. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

