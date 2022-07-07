United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $931,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 428,419 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.54.

