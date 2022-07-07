United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 3,740 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after acquiring an additional 192,876 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 122,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 72,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average of $79.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

