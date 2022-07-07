United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 35,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.70. 41,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.02. The firm has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

