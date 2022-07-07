Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 9.9%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 72,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,996,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on UEC. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a market cap of $944.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

