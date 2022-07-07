USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NASDAQ USCB opened at $11.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.90. USCB Financial has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 30.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.