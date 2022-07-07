Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Holdings Decreased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 77.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MTN traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.63. 1,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,284. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.44. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.60 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

