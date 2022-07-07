VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Shares Down 0%

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.27. 19,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 91,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19.

Get VanEck China Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,719,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 100,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 391,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 46,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.