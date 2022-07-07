VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,473,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,864,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $202.22 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.94 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.40.

