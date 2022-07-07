Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Decreased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,684. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

