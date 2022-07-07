Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 84,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70.

