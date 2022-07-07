Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 719.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

VHT opened at $239.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.35.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

