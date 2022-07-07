Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Lessened by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $334.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

