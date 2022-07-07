Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Trading Down 2.6%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.56 and last traded at $57.28. 610,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 532,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.85.

