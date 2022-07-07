Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Columbus Macro LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

