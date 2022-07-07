Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,355 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.27. 33,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,462,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $55.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.