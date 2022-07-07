Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 344.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 60,832 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 30,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $191.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.21 and its 200-day moving average is $216.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

