Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.83. 6,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,672. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

