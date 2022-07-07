Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,875,000 after buying an additional 64,505 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.52. 7,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,878. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

