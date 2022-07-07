Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 96,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 101,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.