Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 24.0% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $89,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $131.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.