Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.21. 5,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,651. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The company has a market cap of $132.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.91. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 137,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 70,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 41,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.