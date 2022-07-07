Verge Hits Market Capitalization of $55.31 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Verge has a total market cap of $55.31 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00026725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00238887 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002177 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000917 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,507,335,738 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

