VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Shares Down 5%

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.54.
VersaBank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRRKF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VersaBank (VRRKF)
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.