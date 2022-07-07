Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $20.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,511,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,109,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.00, a PEG ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. Vertex has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

