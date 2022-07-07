Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) & Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Financial Review

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Vertical Aerospace and Archer Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 1 0 0 1.50 Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vertical Aerospace presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.72%. Archer Aviation has a consensus target price of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 203.13%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Vertical Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Archer Aviation N/A -79.37% -57.53%

Risk and Volatility

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Archer Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 3,322.92 -$337.21 million N/A N/A Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A

Vertical Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats Archer Aviation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertical Aerospace (Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.