Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA) Trading Down 28%

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc (OTCMKTS:VRTA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 28% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.

Get Vestin Realty Mortgage I alerts:

Vestin Realty Mortgage I Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRTA)

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages in the United States. It also invests in, acquires, manages, or sells real properties. The company was formerly known as Vestin Fund I, LLC. Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc was founded in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vestin Realty Mortgage I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestin Realty Mortgage I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.