Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA) Trading Down 28%

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc (OTCMKTS:VRTA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 28% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.
Vestin Realty Mortgage I Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRTA)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vestin Realty Mortgage I (VRTA)
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Vestin Realty Mortgage I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestin Realty Mortgage I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.