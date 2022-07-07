VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Trading 0% Higher

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $65.09. 20,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 34,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.07.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.