VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Trading 0% Higher

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $65.09. 20,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 34,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.07.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44.
