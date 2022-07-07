VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.59. 11,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 48,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,776,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,383,000 after purchasing an additional 91,689 shares during the last quarter.

