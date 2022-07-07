Vidya Price Tops $0.0744 (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. Vidya has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $193,491.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,596.83 or 0.99924143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,345,251 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

