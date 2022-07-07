Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading 10.6% Higher

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. 103,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,728,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vimeo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $108.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

