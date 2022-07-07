Violich Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $473,552,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,836,000 after purchasing an additional 730,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.98 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

