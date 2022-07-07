Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for about 1.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $279.61 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.98.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

