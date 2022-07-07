Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,686 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

