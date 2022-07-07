Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $251.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

