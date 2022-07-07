Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 18,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 732,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 255.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $67,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,686,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,427,357.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 190,306 shares of company stock worth $6,348,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

