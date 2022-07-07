Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 256.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares worth $112,730,782. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE VST opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 87.65%.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.