VITE (VITE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.33 Million

VITE (VITE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $12.86 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00064965 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 510,261,767 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

