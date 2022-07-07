Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.38

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 140716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vivendi from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.54) to €13.10 ($13.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.30 ($13.85) to €13.60 ($14.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.19) to €16.00 ($16.67) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.68.

Get Vivendi alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 229.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

About Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.