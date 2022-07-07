Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.01

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
A number of research firms recently commented on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €39.00 ($40.63) to €35.00 ($36.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Voestalpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Voestalpine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
