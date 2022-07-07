Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €160.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €160.00 ($166.67) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($239.58) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($180.21) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($182.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($233.33) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €225.00 ($234.38) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 traded down €0.16 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €120.64 ($125.67). 1,017,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.30 ($136.77) and a 12-month high of €220.30 ($229.48). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €145.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.